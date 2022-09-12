(Bloomberg) -- Rwanda’s central bank expects that the 1.5 percentage points of rate increases it has implemented so far this year should help bring runaway inflation under control.

“We are committed to another hike if inflation remains stubborn,” John Rwangombwa, the National Bank of Rwanda’s governor, said in a Sept. 9 interview in Le Morne, Mauritius. “But as per our projections, we think the decisions taken already will help us to bring it into our range by next year,” barring any unusual event, he said.

Rwangombwa sees the inflation rate peaking at about 16% by the end of 2022 and then slowing from January, eventually reaching the bank’s medium-term target of 5% by the second half of 2023.

Price growth at the highest in at least 12 years in the East Africa nation triggered a one percentage point hike in the interest rate a month ago. Urban inflation accelerated to 15.9% in August, from 15.6% in July, breaching the central bank’s target range for a fifth straight month.

Read more: Raging Inflation Spurs Rwanda to Hike Rate by Most Since 2009

“Central bank decisions do not have immediate impact on, for example, inflation, which is our objective,” Rwangombwa said. “We expect that to have an impact over the next three quarters.”

A landlocked country, Rwanda relies on sales of tea and coffee and tourism as its main sources of revenue. The economic growth rate is expected to slow to 6% this year, from 10.9% in 2021, according to the central bank.

The real impact of high rates “on the growth of the economy itself will not be that big,” Rwangombwa said. “We expect to see the economy continue to recover, but at a slower pace from last year.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.