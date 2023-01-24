(Bloomberg) -- Rwanda shot at a Democratic Republic of Congo Sukhoi-25 fighter jet that violated its airspace on Tuesday as tensions escalate between the two countries.

It was the third time a Congolese military plane entered Rwandan airspace during heightened tensions, office of the spokesperson of the government of Rwanda, said in a statement.

The country took “defensive measures” against the plane, it said. “Rwanda asks the Democratic Republic of Congo to stop this aggression.”

Congo accuses Rwanda of backing a rebel group in its eastern part that has led to the displacement of 450,000 people. Rwanda denies supporting the group, known as the M23, which claims it’s fighting for the rights of Congolese of Rwandan descent.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi pulled out of a meeting to discuss the conflict with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, in Qatar Monday, the United Nations-backed Radio Okapi said in a report.

A spokesman for the government of Congo and a spokeswoman for President Tshisekedi did not immediately respond to text messages from Bloomberg seeking comment.

