(Bloomberg) -- Rwandan rebels staged a rare attack Friday night in the northern mountainous region known for gorilla trekking, killing at least 14 people, the National Police said on Sunday.

Authorities killed 19 attackers and arrested five, who the police said are members of Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda or FDLR, a rebel group based in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

All visitors to Volcanoes National Park, located in the region, “were and continue to be safe,” state-run Rwanda Development Board said in a statement. Thousands of guests have visited the park over the past two decades with no report of a security incident, according to the statement.

Security has been restored in the area and the hunt for the attackers continues, the police said in a statement on its Twitter account.

Rwanda’s economy is among Africa’s fastest-growing, partly driven by its tourism sector that President Paul Kagame helped build as part of a recovery programme after a genocide in 1994. While FDLR, accused of the ethnic-based attacks has remained in place, there hasn’t been reports of an attack by the group on Rwandan soil this year.

