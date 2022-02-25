(Bloomberg) -- RWE AG’s coal-fired power generation jumped 24% last year as the energy crunch boosted the incentive for Germany’s top electricity producer to burn the dirtiest fuel.

As European gas prices hit record highs on the back of tight supplies across the region, utilities turned to cheaper alternatives such as coal. Some also used more oil, which is among the most polluting methods, to keep the lights on.

Power output from RWE’s plants soared 25% for lignite last year and 16% for hard coal, while renewables production rose about 9%, it said Friday.

Europe is looking for ways to avoid another energy crisis next winter after utilities failed to stash enough gas away before the start of the heating season. If the region diversifies away from Russian gas in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, that could also bolster coal consumption, despite a global push to make electricity generation greener.

While Germany plans to phase out coal by 2030, it’s set to create reserves of the fuel for power plant operators to strengthen energy security. Meanwhile, Italy is mulling reopening some shuttered coal plants to help bridge its looming energy supply gap and cut its dependence on Russia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.