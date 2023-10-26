(Bloomberg) -- RWE AG has called on the UK government to increase money available to new offshore wind farms by as much as 70% to help the industry battle rising supply chain costs.

Tom Glover, the company’s UK chairman, said offshore wind developers should be allowed to bid for contracts at a level between £55 and £75 per megawatt-hour in next year’s auction round for renewables.

That’s significantly more than the maximum price of £44 per megawatt-hour in the latest auction in September, when not a not a single developer bid for a contract out of concern that they couldn’t recover their costs.

For years, the cost of building offshore wind farms in the UK declined dramatically in part because of the government’s Contracts for Difference process, which forces developers to outbid each other on how cheaply they can install turbines at sea. Each year, the government set a maximum bid level, reflecting falling costs.

More recently, however, companies have had to contend with soaring interest rates, supply-chain bottlenecks and higher component costs. Offshore wind developers blamed the government for failing to take account of rising inflation costs when setting the maximum price in last month’s auction.

“RWE and the wider industry have repeatedly raised concerns to government over the impact of global supply chain issues and international competition, leading to cost rises in excess of 20-40%,” Glover said in emailed comments. The figures were first reported in the Daily Telegraph.

A strike price of £55 per megawatt-hour strike price would represent a 25% increase compared to last year, while the top end of Glover’s suggested range would see a 70% increase.

“The offshore wind industry needs the certainty of stable, future CfD Auction Rounds based on sustainable pricing, separate pots for offshore wind, and realistic assumptions,” he said.

Claire Coutinho, secretary of state for energy security and net zero, last week said she was “committed to a successful” auction, which will include “offshore wind in which sustainably priced projects will be able to compete.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.