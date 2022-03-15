(Bloomberg) --

Energy giant RWE AG supports efforts by the German government to reduce the dependence on energy supplies from Russia, Chief Executive Officer Markus Krebber said.

Germany relies on the nation for more than half its natural gas, and is tapping all resources it has to diversify away from Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are working on identifying RWE power stations which can provide additional backup capacity,” Krebber said in the company’s annual report. “We are also playing our part in diversifying the supply of natural gas.”

Germany sees the invasion of Ukraine as a turning point and wants to finally address its longstanding addiction to Russian raw materials. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to bolster gas and coal storage as the country gets ready for the risks that Russian flows may be curtailed. In the medium term, Germany promised incentives for new infrastructure to import gas on tankers and is pushing for a faster expansion of renewables.

“Even though security of supply is the center of attention at the moment, the medium- and long-term vision for energy policy remains unchanged,” said Krebber. “Expanding renewables and ramping up the hydrogen economy are more important than ever.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.