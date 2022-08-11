(Bloomberg) -- RWE AG is investing more than originally planned on building domestic supplies of renewable energy to make Europe more independent as the region’s energy crisis gets worse.

Germany’s biggest power producer plans to spend more than 5 billion euros ($5.1 billion), on green technologies this fiscal year, including wind, solar and batteries, as well as ramping up hydrogen, it said in a statement on Wednesday. That’s about 30% more than first planned.

Europe is facing its worst energy crisis in decades and is racing to boost supplies ahead of winter. Governments and politicians in Brussels have over the past few months been focusing on plans to secure supplies ahead of winter as flows of natural gas from Russia have dwindled.

“All this is urgently needed in order to make energy supply more independent and climate-neutral,” Chief Executive Officer Markus Krebber said in the statement.

Financial exposure to Russian trading partners has been fully removed, RWE said as it wrote off 748 million euros related to its hard coal long-term supply contract, below what was preliminary estimated in the first quarter.

RWE has “no intention to claim losses from shortfall of Russian gas supply” via a government mechanism that could be activated soon, it said.

Just like its European peers, RWE has been racing to secure alternatives to Russian fuel and add more infrastructure to import liquefied natural gas from across the globe. The company signed a 15-year supply agreement for US LNG in May, and deliveries are expected to start in 2027, according to RWE’s presentation.

The company, which has already boosted its LNG purchases this year, sees the start of its Brunsbuettel floating import facility in Germany by the end of this year -- a move that should help the nation this winter after Russia slashed its shipments to multi-year lows.

European energy prices have also surged recently as a climate crisis curtailed shipments along the Rhine River. In Germany, where most of RWE’s run-of-river power plants are located, water volumes “remained below the long-term average,” it said.

Still, the company confirmed higher preliminary earnings first published last month. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped 63% to 2.9 billion euros in the first half of the year, RWE said. It also confirmed full-year outlook, raised last month.

