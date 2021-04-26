(Bloomberg) -- Ohio Representative Tim Ryan became the first Democrat to announce he’s running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman.

Ryan, 47, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, will run opposite a crowded Republican primary field. Other Democrats are considering a bid but haven’t announced.

The contest will be closely watched in the fight for control of the Senate, which is now divided 50-50, in the midterm elections.

“It can’t be businesses versus workers, this is a partnership,” Ryan said in a video released Monday to launch his campaign. “But that partnership needs to be redefined. We have to cut workers in on the deal.”

Ryan, who was first elected to Congress in 2002, is positioning himself as a candidate who can appeal to blue-collar and disaffected voters who have supported Donald Trump -- like those in his home in the Youngstown area, a former steel- and auto-making region that was a Democratic bastion before Trump. The former president twice easily won Ohio, which has traditionally been a battleground state.

On the Republican side, those running so far include Josh Mandel, a former Ohio treasurer; Jane Timken, a former Ohio Republican Party chairwoman; Bernie Moreno, a car dealership owner and chairman of the blockchain technology company Ownum; and Ohio businessman Mike Gibbons.

(Updates to raise reference to Ryan being first Democrat in race)

