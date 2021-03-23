Ryan Bushell, president and portfolio manager at Newhaven Asset Management

FOCUS: Canadian dividend stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The rapid rebalancing of risk appetite that began in November has picked up steam in 2021. A tripling of the U.S. 10-year government bond yield has spooked investors in large technology companies with extended valuations, and money is rapidly rotating into other areas. Newhaven has been well positioned for this shift after adding to energy infrastructure holdings in 2020 and we remain very positive on the long-term prospects for the portfolio regardless of the direction of markets in the short term. We agree with the Fed that anticipated stronger inflation numbers this summer are likely to be transient and have portions of the portfolio that will mildly benefit and suffer from higher interest rates, however we do not have exposure to the valuation reset risk that is present in large technology companies. Dividends are rising at a rapid rate so far in 2021 and that is the best indication of the long term health of our portfolio.

TOP PICKS:

Telus (T TSX) Most recent purchase $26

Following my recommendation of Shaw in early January the cash takeover would seem to be positive for Telus. Competition is not likely to change and now there are billions of investment dollars previously allocated to Shaw that need to find a new home. At the same time Telus’ core business is doing well and the recent sale of Telus International at a strong price puts Telus in a great position to be the leader in the Telecom space in terms of dividend growth off an already attractive 4.75 per cent dividend yield.

Arc Resources (ARX TSX) Most Recent Purchase $7.50

I have a very positive view of the recent merger between Seven Generations and Arc Resources, combined with a positive view on the Canadian natural gas market over the next five to 10 years as LNG and LPG demand continues to ramp up. Arc Resources is also one of the most environmentally responsible natural gas companies in the world, which will help them attract and retain investment dollars along with a rare investment grade credit rating in the space. I have been a buyer from $12 down to $3 for my clients and continue to add at these levels.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP-U TSX) Most recent purchase $49.50

The recent pull-back in renewable power companies should be viewed as a godsend for those that missed the sector’s rally last year. I purchased Brookfield Renewable last summer for clients at $33 (split adjusted) and was worried I wouldn’t get another buying opportunity for new accounts. The renewable power opportunity globally is immense and having Brookfield’s management expertise to direct capital is a great way to gain exposure to the space in a safer way than some of the companies experiencing major issues like Plug Power.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND T TSX Y Y Y ARX TSX Y Y Y BEP-U TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: March 4, 2020

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ TSX)

Then: $33.12

Now: $36.46

Return: 10%

Total Return: 21%

TD Bank (TD TSX)

Then: $68.64

Now: $82.18

Return: 20%

Total Return: 26%

Altagas (ALA TSX)

Then: $21.67

Now: $21.14

Return: -3%

Total Return: +4%

Total Return Average: +17%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CNQ TSX Y Y Y TD TSX Y Y Y ALA TSX Y Y Y

