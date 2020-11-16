Ryan Reynolds wins approval to buy U.K.'s Wrexham AFC

Fans of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a takeover by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, marking another historic U.K. club’s move into foreign hands.

Resolutions to approve the sale were passed with more than 1,800 in favor, representing greater than 98 per cent of votes cast, according to a statement Monday from the Wrexham Supporters Trust, which controls the team. The duo will pay a nominal purchase price and then inject 2 million pounds (US$2.6 million) into the team.

Reynolds played the title role in Marvel superhero film “Deadpool,” while McElhenney created and starred in the comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” They’ve pledged to raise the profile of Wrexham, which competes in the fifth tier of British soccer.

The pair have outlined plans for a Netflix-style documentary tracking the club’s fortunes, similar to popular shows on the higher-profile Manchester City FC and Sunderland AFC.



A general view inside the ground is seen ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Maidenhead United at The Racecourse Ground on October 12, 2020 in Wrexham, Wales. (Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

American Investors

“We would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our football club and look forward to what the future brings,” the board of Wrexham Supporters Trust said in the statement.

Wrexham’s team was founded in 1864 and has been owned by the supporters trust for most of the last decade. It becomes the latest European soccer club to be acquired by North American investors after recent takeovers of Italy’s Parma and AS Roma as well as France’s Toulouse FC.

Americans hold major stakes in about one-fifth of the 60 teams playing across the top soccer leagues in the U.K., Italy and France, according to data from KPMG Football Benchmark. There has also been interest lower down the leagues, with third-tier English club Portsmouth FC owned by former Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Michael Eisner.

Reynolds is known for investing away from his day job. In August, drinks giant Diageo Plc agreed to acquire Aviation American Gin and other liquors from Davos Brands LLC, which is co-owned by the Canadian-American actor, for more than US$600 million.

Inner Circle Sports LLC advised Reynolds and McElhenney on the Wrexham purchase. The deal is subject to final agreement and confirmation from the U.K. Football Association.