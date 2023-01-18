Ryan Salame Invested Big In A Small Town, Now It’s Tangled Up In FTX’s Fallout (Podcast)

Western Massachusetts is a very different place from the Bahamas, where the FTX crypto exchange had its headquarters. But the small town of Lenox there is feeling the effects of the FTX bankruptcy nonetheless.

The reason is Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets who was also a major player in the economy of Lenox.Salame grew up in Berkshire County, which Lenox is a part of. The town has fewer than 10,000 residents — closer to 5000 actually, according to the most recent census. In March 2022, the county’s local newspaper, The Berkshire Eagle, reported that Salame owned multiple restaurants and other properties in the town.What’s going to happen to those restaurants now that FTX has filed for bankruptcy and Salame is out of a job?

Bloomberg reporter Carly Wanna joins this episode for the latest.

