(Bloomberg) -- Here are the highlights from today’s London Rush:

Ryanair Plc: The low-cost airline sounded a cautious note on the travel rebound this morning, saying that although more people are booking flights, most of them are doing so at the last minute. The carrier will cut prices to stimulate demand as countries start to unwind their omicron-related restrictions.

Europe’s largest discount carrier posted a third-quarter loss that was worse than analysts’ expectations, and stuck with the more negative forecast for the year through March that it issued last month.

Shell Plc: From today the oil producer’s A and B shares will be combined to trade as one line of ordinary shares.

It is the latest change after the company simplified its structure and rebranded from ‘Royal Dutch Shell.’

Cranswick Plc: The meat producer has bought Grove Pet Foods Limited, a dry pet food maker, a deal they say is complementary to its fresh poultry and pork business.

Outside The City

In Westminster, the wait for the report into alleged lockdown-breaking parties continues this week, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson gears up to introduce a “Brexit freedom bill” and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. lawmakers are close to agreeing on a bill that could place sanctions on Putin, even if he doesn’t send troops into Ukraine.

Looking Ahead

This week some of London’s largest companies will be updating the market with a particular focus on telecommunications and commodities. Shell Plc, Glencore Plc, and Vodafone Group Plc are among those names. Vodafone is also in the spotlight today after Bloomberg exclusively reported that activist investor Cevian Capital AB has built a stake in the telecommunications giant.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.