(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said the U.K. government should not give airlines a bailout to survive the lockdown despite rivals’ pleas for further state aid, the Mail on Sunday reported.

O’Leary said airlines should rely on their own cash reserves and their shareholders to get through the pandemic and there shouldn’t be any further financial support other than the furlough plan, the report said.

Last week, the industry body that represents Britain’s major airlines asked the chancellor of the exchequer for a ‘comprehensive’ support package, including grants or loans.

