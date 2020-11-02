(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc said losses are set to worsen this winter as a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns frustrates attempts to bring back flights at Europe’s biggest discount carrier.

The shortfall in the fiscal second half, which began on Oct. 1, is set to exceed the 197 million-euro ($229 million) loss of the first six months, Ryanair said Monday. The Irish firm had made a profit of 1.15 billion euros in summer 2019.

Airlines across Europe have been paring back their already reduced schedules as a resurgence in the virus prompts a return of restrictions. Dublin-based Ryanair is planning to offer 40% of its usual capacity this winter and said the figure could fall further.

Fares are likely to suffer in what is ordinarily the carrier’s weakest period for travel, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said in an interview. He said the company will extend efforts to cut costs and can’t rule out job losses, even after agreeing pay cuts with pilots and cabin crew.

Sorahan said that Ryanair intends to operate its reduced schedule in the U.K., its company’s biggest market, despite a lockdown announced at the weekend that will see leisure travel effectively ruled out from Thursday.

Ryanair says it sees a release in pent-up demand whenever restrictions are eased, including a recent surge in bookings after the U.K. added the Canary Islands to an approved-travel list, flights people may no longer be able to take.

Ryanair said it expects to receive its first Boeing Co. 737 Max jets early in the new year after the model grounded in the wake of two fatal crashes returns to service in the fourth quarter. The carrier, which has 135 orders for the high-density Max-200 variant, expects to have 30 of the planes by next summer.

