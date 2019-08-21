3h ago
Ryanair Braces for U.K. Pilot Strike After Losing Court Faceoff
(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc’s British pilots got the go-ahead to proceed with a strike just before the U.K.’s busiest weekend for air travel.
Judge Christina Lambert refused to block the walkout, dismissing the airline’s request for a last-minute injunction against a pilot’s union. The strike is set to start at midnight.
Europe’s biggest discount carrier had sought an eleventh-hour injunction against the British Airline Pilots’ Association union blocking the walkout by the pilots.
