(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc’s British pilots got the go-ahead to proceed with a strike just before the U.K.’s busiest weekend for air travel.

Judge Christina Lambert refused to block the walkout, dismissing the airline’s request for a last-minute injunction against a pilot’s union. The strike is set to start at midnight.

Europe’s biggest discount carrier had sought an eleventh-hour injunction against the British Airline Pilots’ Association union blocking the walkout by the pilots.

