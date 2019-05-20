Ryanair Cautious on Outlook as Lower Fares Weigh on Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc said lower fares and losses at its new Austrian arm sent profit tumbling in fiscal 2019, and forecast that earnings could decline further in the current 12 months.

Net income slumped 39% to 885 million euros ($987 million) in the year through March, Dublin based Ryanair said in a statement Monday, forecasting a figure of 750 million euros to 950 million euros for this year.

Key Insights

Strong growth in so-called ancillary revenue -- such as booked seats and early boarding -- was also offset by higher staff costs as Ryanair grapples with a unionization drive across its European bases, as well as higher fuel expenses.

The company said first half bookings for the peak summer season are higher but that the earnings outcome will ultimately depend on levels of last-minute fares and whether there’s any disruption from the U.K. leaving the European Union.

Europe’s biggest discount airline aims to take delivery of Boeing Co.’s grounded 737 Max jetliner from October once the planemaker returns the model to service after two recent crashes, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said in an interview. Five aircraft should be operational for the winter timetable.

Market Reaction

Ryanair shares are barely changed this year -- a better performance than discount rival EasyJet Plc and network operators Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France-KLM and IAG SA, which have all declined.

Read More

To see the Ryanair statement click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucca de Paoli in London at gdepaoli1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Christopher Jasper, Tara Patel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.