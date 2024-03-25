(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc’s outspoken head said the sweeping management changes made at Boeing Co. were “much needed,” in one of the first public comments from an executive at a major airline since CEO Dave Calhoun announced his departure.

In a statement titled “Ryanair welcomes Boeing management changes in Seattle,” the Irish budget carrier said it believed the changes were “necessary and good for Boeing and its customers” soon after the planemaker announced the CEO will depart at the end of this year. The company also said Chairman Larry Kellner will not stand for reelection. Stan Deal, head of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division, will retire immediately with Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Pope replacing him.

Last week, Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s CEO, said any Boeing management changes should target Seattle, where he said the performance has been unacceptable. The carrier has been vocal about its frustration over delivery delays that it said would hamper its ability to grow in the crucial peak summer travel season.

“We look forward to working with Stephanie Pope to accelerate B737 aircraft deliveries to customers, including Ryanair in Europe, for Summer and Autumn 2024,” O’Leary said in the statement.

Ryanair said the delivery delays were slowing growth through 2024. The airline has already had to drop its annual passenger forecast because it expects to receive only 40 out of 57 Max planes before the end of June.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.