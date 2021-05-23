(Bloomberg) --

Britons are ignoring government advice to avoid traveling to countries on the U.K.’s Covid-19 “amber” list, the Mail on Sunday cited Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Plc, as saying.

Families are booking flights to restricted destinations in anticipation of a relaxation of the guidance once they come to take their vacations, O’Leary said in an interview, according to the newspaper.

“Everybody realizes the restrictions are going to be gone by the time you get to the end of June and into July and August,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest discount carrier, had already taken 1.75 million bookings for the summer period by Friday, according to the report. The Irish airline company predicts passenger numbers will increase to 90% of pre-Covid levels by September, and European travel will be back to normal by the fall, barring any fresh virus obstacles.

Ryanair also plans to buy hundreds of new planes, add new routes and expand at its low-cost airport bases, O’Leary told the Mail on Sunday.

