(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc is planning for a rapid return to air travel in Europe this summer, even as rising coronavirus cases and a flawed vaccine rollout threaten to slow the recovery.

Europe’s largest discount carrier expects to be flying at about 50% of its pre-pandemic capacity at the start of summer, with the figure reaching 80% in the July-September time frame, Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary told reporters in an online briefing on Wednesday.

The Irish airline is adding flights in the U.K., where the vaccine rollout is going more quickly than in European Union members like Germany and France, and in sunny destinations like Italy, Spain and Greece.

“Everybody is getting very panicked at the moment over international travel but it’s only the middle of March,” O’Leary said. “As the school holidays start through June into July, that will coincide with very high vaccination rates -- not just in the U.K., but also in Europe.”

He said people can book summer holidays now with “reasonable confidence.”

The show of optimism contrasts with authorities’ wavering on reopening plans over the past week, which has sent airline shares into retreat. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he’ll update the country by April 5, a week earlier than originally planned, after government officials cast doubt on a target to resuming air travel as soon as May 17.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday dropped a plan for a five-day Easter shutdown in response to popular backlash.

Change Fees

Ryanair, which raised 1.25 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in debt and equity in September, said it has the cash to ride out the summer without raising more. To spur sales now, the company is allowing customers to change bookings for free through October, O’Leary said.

The CEO brushed aside concerns about a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases, arguing that many more people in Europe will be vaccinated by summer. He said those who are inoculated have little risk of symptoms severe enough to land them in hospitals.

“It is very difficult to persuade the U.K. population to sit at home or holiday at home when everybody’s been vaccinated,” O’Leary said.

