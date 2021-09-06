(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. for a follow-on order for Max-10 aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.

Ryanair has 210 Max jets on order, with plans to take delivery over the next five years. The airline said Monday that it had also been discussing a large purchase of the higher-capacity Max-10. Talks have ended after 10 months, because the two sides failed to close a gap in pricing, Ryanair said.

“Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary added that “we do not share Boeing’s optimistic pricing outlook.” He pointed out that other large Boeing customers such as Delta Air Lines Inc. and Jet2 Plc have placed recent orders with Airbus SE.

The Ryanair chief is famed for driving hard bargains with planemakers. Boeing was said to be offering major discounts to clear its backlog of 737 Max jets following a prolonged grounding, but the company has netted several significant order commitments this year from heavyweight carriers like United Airlines Holdings Inc. With its order book replenished, the U.S. planemaker may no longer be willing to offer such low prices.

O’Leary told journalists last week that Ryanair was unlikely to reach a new deal this year, while adding that he would be willing to order up to 250 more aircraft if Boeing lowered its price, Reuters reported.

