(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc pilots and flight attendants in Germany will walk out Wednesday, meaning many of its services in and out of the country may not operate.

The latest strike will follow the scrapping by Europe’s biggest discount carrier of more than 400 flights on Aug. 10 amid walkouts in five countries including Germany, though since then it has secured deals with unions in a number of countries.

While Ryanair recognized Germany’s Ver.di cabin-crew union in July, the labor group late Monday said two rounds of negotiations on higher pay and minimum salaries had produced no result and called on its 1,000 or so members at the carrier to walk out. The Vereinigung Cockpit union, which represents pilots, said months of talks over working terms had led only to deadlock, and that it had proposed the use of a mediator to help reach a deal.

In a statement, Ryanair said “since we have already offered local contracts and improved pay there is no justification for further disruption and we are calling on our German pilots to work this Wednesday.”

Irish Deal

The carrier had begun to make headway in negotiations elsewhere, signing its first ever union contract involving pilots in Italy last month and on Wednesday winning approval for a deal with aviators in Ireland, one of its biggest bases. At the same time, flight attendants from Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium last week agreed to stage a further walkout later this month.

Shares of Ryanair were trading 0.7 percent lower at 13.11 euros at 9:18 a.m. in Dublin after falling for eight consecutive trading days through Monday. The company has been wrangling with its employees for a year after a rostering foul up increased employee’s bargaining power.

Separately, the budget airline said it would bar press from attending its annual shareholders meeting on Sept. 20 “to allow shareholders to discuss all matters freely with the board without these discussions being distorted for PR purposes.”

