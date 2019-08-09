(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc’s Irish pilots followed their U.K. colleagues in voting to strike over pay, putting more pressure on efforts to keep a lid on costs at Europe’s biggest discount carrier.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association said in a statement Friday that 94% of directly employed Ryanair pilots backed industrial action and that it will issue dates for a walkout early next week unless the Dublin-based airline agrees to wage proposals by Monday.

“Pilots are simply seeking pay levels that are common and competitive in the commercial airline sector,” said Ian McDonnell, assistant general secretary of umbrella union Fórsa. “They feel they have been forced into contemplating potentially disruptive industrial action by a company that seems either unwilling or unable to negotiate in a professional and constructive manner.”

The move is part of a slew of pay demands at Ryanair after the carrier recognized unions two years ago. U.K. pilots have voted to walk out from Aug. 22. Labor relations have further deteriorated after Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said hundreds of jobs must go to cope with a possible no-deal Brexit and a shortfall in jet deliveries after the grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max.

While Ryanair is facing claims from other employee groups and in other European countries, strikes by pilots represent a worst-case scenario since cockpit crews have a greater ability to keep planes on the tarmac.

Shares of Ryanair fell 2.7% lower to 8.98 euros as of 12:53 p.m. in Dublin and are down 16% this year. They slumped close to 30% in 2018 amid widespread labor unrest in the months after the company first recognized unions.

