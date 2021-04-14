(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc lost three more court challenges to Covid-19 bailouts for rival carriers after a European Union court said support for Finnair Oyj and SAS AB didn’t break the bloc’s state-aid rules.

In the case of SAS, Swedish and Danish aid “does not amount to unlawful discrimination,” the EU General Court ruled on Wednesday. In the case of Finnair, the judges said its 600 million-euro ($718 million) loan guarantee is also in line with EU law.

Ryanair, which earlier this month warned that it will struggle to return to profit this year, has filed more than a dozen lawsuits contesting EU approvals for pandemic aid doled out by governments to carriers including Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM. The Irish low-cost carrier argues that the aid for selected airlines creates an unfair advantage and will help rivals to emerge stronger, slash fares and swallow up others.

The company lost its first two cases in February, when EU judges ruled that French and Swedish state support was appropriate for tackling serious disturbances to the countries’ economies caused by the pandemic. Ryanair has argued that French and Swedish programs mainly benefited Air France-KLM and SAS. It’s appealing the decisions at the EU’s top court.

Ryanair has argued the EU’s competition regulator isn’t living up to its task of ensuring governments don’t unfairly help a favored company at the expense of others. The European Commission has been under pressure to approve unprecedented state aid to save the pandemic-struck European economy.

The court on Wednesday said the commission didn’t make a mistake “solely because the aid measures for SAS did not benefit all of the victims of the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

It also said that “Ryanair does not demonstrate how the exclusivity of the measure is capable of discouraging it from establishing itself in Denmark or Sweden or providing services from either of those countries or to them.”

The cases are: T-378/20, T-379/20, T-388/20, Ryanair v. Commission.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.