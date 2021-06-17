(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc and the owner of London Stansted airport plan to challenge the U.K.’s travel policy, saying a lack of transparency is undermining consumer confidence and hindering an airline industry recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The lawsuit set to be filed on Thursday will seek more clarity about how the government assesses the risk of visiting other countries, Manchester Airports Group said. It will argue that decisions on how countries are categorized have been taken in an opaque manner.

Other airlines have lent their support, the airport said.

The challenge comes after the U.K. abruptly removed Portugal from the so-called green list of countries residents can easily visit earlier this month, forcing some travelers to return from holidays on short notice. Despite a rapid vaccine rollout, the government has pulled back on its reopening plans as it fights an outbreak of the delta variant that first arose in India.

Traffic Lights

Under the traffic-light system, travelers returning from territories that are listed green don’t need to quarantine upon return to the U.K., although multiple Covid-19 tests are mandatory. Places listed amber and red require isolation at home or in a hotel.

The U.K. aviation industry has long decried the current system as arbitrary, and sought clearer criteria on categorizations. The industry is desperately trying to salvage the usually lucrative summer season, after 15 straight months of virtually no travel. The European Union is set to reopen travel within the bloc on July 1, with some countries already moving ahead.

“I have pointed out the obvious fact that they are not looking at the data, they are not taking decisions on the data that very clearly says that you can travel safely to these destinations,” EasyJet Plc Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said in an interview this week.

There are some signs the U.K. may be weighing an adjustment to its system. The Telegraph reported earlier that the U.K. is considering doing away with the quarantine requirement for travelers who have recevied two vaccine doses and are returning from amber-list countries. They would still have to be tested.

