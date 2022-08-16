(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc is adding 500 flights to its autumn schedule from its base at London Stansted airport as the discount carrier looks to win more customers after Heathrow extended a cap on capacity.

The extra flights will give Ryanair an additional 100,000 seats during the mid-term school holidays to destinations including Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece, the airline said in an emailed statement.

On Monday, Heathrow said a daily limit of 100,000 departing passengers will now apply until Oct. 29 as the UK’s biggest hub contends with a prolonged labor shortage at ground-handling firms.

Describing Heathrow as “hopeless,” Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said both the carrier and Stansted have sufficient staff to handle the extra flights.

