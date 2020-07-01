Jul 1, 2020
Ryanair Reaches Deal With Pilots Union on Pay Cuts to Save Jobs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pilots of Ryanair Holdings Plc. agreed to accept a temporary pay cut in order to stave off job cuts, the Balpa union says in a statement.
- 96% of the pilots voted to accept a 20% pay reduction in order to save 260 jobs that were at risk: Balpa
- 70 pilot jobs that are at risk because of planned base closures still to be resolved.
- As part of agreement, pilot pay to be restored to 100% over next four years: Balpa
- NOTE: Ryanair Cuts 3,000 Jobs, Challenges $33 Billion in State Aid
