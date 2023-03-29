(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc has entered talks with Boeing Co for an order of as many as 200 narrow-body aircraft, in negotiations that stand to last 6-12 months, Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said.

The discount carrier has resumed talks with Boeing for the order, with potential delivery slated for the period between 2027 and 2031, O’Leary said in Brussels at an aviation conference today. The airline is considering both the larger and as yet uncertified 737 Max 10 or the existing Max 200, O’Leary said.

“It all comes down to pricing,” said O’Leary. “If they give us a good discount on the extra 30 seats, we’re more likely to take Max 10s. If they don’t give us a good discount on the extra seats, we’re more likely to go with an additional Max 200s.”

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget carrier, is the biggest customer for Boeing 737 Max in Europe. The airline said it’s seeing significant growth in Italy, Portugal and Eastern Europe.

