(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc. posted its first quarterly profit since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and said it expects a strong winter as a recovery in short-haul travel gathers pace.

Ryanair achieved a positive net result of 225 million euros ($260 million) in the three months through Sept. 30, it said in a statement Monday, predicting that demand will stay strong through the usual European low season. The Dublin-based group is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange.

Europe’s biggest discount carrier has used its financial clout to expand in markets ranging from Italy, Austria and Portugal to Scandinavia and the Baltic states as most rivals take a more cautious approach to the budding rebound. The Irish firm said it expects to post a loss for the year through March as it uses fare cuts to spur sales.

Ryanair said its considering exiting the LSE amid a material decline in share volumes in the wake of the Brexit split from the European Union.

In December, the carrier banned non-EU citizens, including U.K. nationals, from buying its ordinary shares and eliminated the voting rights of holders. In September, it forced the sale of 1 million shares purchased since the breakup out of compliance with its ownership rules.

Recent bookings have been spurred by the further easing of travel restrictions in Britain, Ryanair’s biggest market, unleashing a jump in business for the October half-term holidays and lifting second-quarter occupancy levels above 80%.

Still, the second-quarter profit was shy of the 255 million-euro average estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Ryanair expects to report a full-year loss of between 100 million euros and 200 million euros.

Cash burn and losses for European carriers could surge through winter on fears of a new virus wave, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report Oct. 28.

