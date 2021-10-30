Ryanair Says Portugal Blocked Three New Morocco Routes

(Bloomberg) --

Portugal has blocked Ryanair Holdings Plc from opening three new routes from Lisbon to Morocco, the airline said in a statement Saturday.

The move will cause the cancellation of flights for over 3,000 Portuguese passengers from Sunday.

“This is a clear breach of the EU Open Skies Agreement in place with Morocco,” Ryanair said. The airline is planning to arrange alternative travel or refunds for affected passengers.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.