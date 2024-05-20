(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc said ticket prices in the peak European travel season may be flat to modestly higher, with the carrier having to discount fares in the three months through June to spur bookings.

The Irish airline said Monday that with visibility limited, it was too early to be able to provide guidance for its financial year that began April 2024. Still, Ryanair said that demand is positive with European short-haul travel capacity constrained.

“It seems somewhat counterintuitive that fares aren’t up more than they are at the moment given where capacity is,” Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said in an interview.

The carrier also announced a €700 million ($762 million) share buyback, after reporting profit after tax for 2024 rose 34% to €1.92 billion. Passenger numbers in the 12 months rose to 184 million, 23% higher than pre-Covid levels.

Ryanair shares were down 1.2% at 8:20 a.m. in Dublin. The stock has declined 5% this year.

Investors were looking for guidance from Ryanair on fares after Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary last week said that he expects summer ticket prices to be lower than previously estimated. Rival EasyJet Plc said last week that it was still too early to determine fares as only 39% of its peak summer seating had so far been sold.

Ryanair said it will be short 23 new Boeing Co. 737 Max jets this summer, and warned deliveries could slip further. The airline is pleased with Stephanie Pope, Boeing’s new head of commercial aircraft, and her team in Seattle, Sorahan said.

“There’s always the risk that something could happen in the factory and that could slow things down,” he said. “We have to have an abundance of caution having had a lot of delays to date.”

Ryanair has struggled to get all of its higher-density Max 200 jets as Boeing faces intense scrutiny from regulators, lawmakers and customers after an airborne 737 Max suffered a structural failure in January. Those delays forced Ryanair to cut its annual passenger forecast and flight frequencies across its network.

Hungarian rival Wizz Air Holdings Plc is next to report results on Thursday.

(Adds share price in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.