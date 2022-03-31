(Bloomberg) --

Ryanair Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said strong pent-up demand will spur air travel this summer even as higher oil prices squeeze consumer spending.

Families are especially eager to travel across Europe, despite any impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher crude-oil prices or broader inflation across economies, O’Leary said in an interview.

“We believe the peak summer travel months, July, August and September, will be very strong,” O’Leary told Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

A sustained rise in oil prices could start to blunt demand toward the end of the year, O’Leary said, adding that any concern over consumer spending would generally favor low-cost carriers like Ryanair.

“If oil prices remain high, where we think things will get a bit scary will be next winter,” he said. “You’ll have rising energy demand, European economies will be somewhat undermined by higher oil prices or concerns over energy supply, and we may be looking at the risk of a recession.”

Ryanair is 80% hedged at $63 a barrel on its jet-fuel requirements through next March, helping it to keep down prices even as competitors are forced to raise fares in response to the spiraling cost of crude. The Dublin-based carrier will deploy 65 more planes this summer after taking deliveries from Boeing Co., with the final 10 arriving in April and May, O’Leary said.

The CEO said there have been no talks with Boeing on a follow-on order for 737 Max jets, though there’s a prospect for resumed negotiations “if the pricing point makes sense.”

Ryanair shares advanced 2.2% as of 8:02 a.m. in Dublin.

