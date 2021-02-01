(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc. said it expects to lose as much as 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the year through March as a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe prompts governments to impose fresh travel curbs.

The lockdowns mean that passenger numbers for the 12 months will now be between 26 million and 30 million, compared with a previous forecast of up to 35 million, Ryanair said in a statement Monday, adding that the risk is at the lower end of the range.

Europe’s biggest discount airline said visibility over demand remains poor as the global industry remains in the grip of the worst crisis in its history, with the emergence of new coronavirus variants driving further spikes in case numbers. Governments have responded with tougher rules and told citizens it’s premature to book summer holidays.

Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said Ryanair is still hopeful for a partial recovery in demand, depending on the rate of vaccinations, contrasting the pace of rollouts in Britain, its biggest market, to a more sluggish pace within the European Union.

“In fairness to the U.K., they seem to be making a relatively good job of this,” he said in an interview. “The EU unfortunately is moving a little bit slower. They need to up their game quite significantly.”

Ryanair reported a net loss of 306 million euros in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 after border restrictions and lockdowns wiped out much of usual Christmas travel surge. The Dublin-based carrier’s December passenger count tumbled 83% to just 1.9 million people.

Eurocontrol, the region’s air traffic control agency, said Thursday that flights could still be down by between 55% and 70% from 2019 levels in June, depending on progress in lifting restrictions.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has previously called the curbs “draconian,” saying pent up demand could otherwise allow traffic to return to near-normal levels by summer. The Irish company carried 149 million people in fiscal 2020.

The carrier said it’s hopeful that a higher-capacity version of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max will be certified in coming weeks, with 24 delivers planned by the next summer. The plane, grounded for almost two years following two fatal crashes, was cleared to fly by European regulators last week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.