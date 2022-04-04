Ryanair Sees Annual Loss of Up to $440 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc narrowed the range for its annual loss as the Irish low-cost carrier turns the page on a year disrupted by Covid-19.

The loss for the year ended March 31 will be between 350 million euros ($387 million) and 400 million euros before special items, the Irish carrier said in a statement Monday without elaborating.

In an interview last week, Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary put the figure at between 250 million and 450 million euros.

The CEO has presented an optimistic outlook for the next 12 months, saying the company will target at least 1 billion euros in profit for the new fiscal year, driven by pent-up demand for travel.

