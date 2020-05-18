(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc said it received a 600 million-pound ($726 million) loan backed by the U.K. government, boosting liquidity as the coronavirus crisis threatens to reduce passenger numbers by half over the next year.

Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier has tapped Britain’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility as it digs in for a slow recovery that’s likely to see a price war across a much diminished air-travel market, it said in a statement Monday. Group operations are under review and its Austrian arm could close.

While Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary aims to resume flying in July in a bid to rescue at least some revenue from the peak summer season, Ryanair said it expects to carry fewer than 80 million passengers in the 12 months through March 2021, compared with an original target of 154 million.

“We’re seeing a little bit of a pickup,” Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said of the current booking environment. “There’s definitely people starting to look at kind of August September out to get some sun before the kids go back to school.” The company said it will book a loss of more than 200 million euros for the June quarter and a smaller hit in the three months through September.

Ryanair, which counts London Stansted as its biggest base, tapped the U.K.’s support program after vehemently arguing against aid for its rivals, though the CFO said the funding doesn’t compare to billions of euros provided to Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM. The moves lifts its cash balance to 4.1 billion euros ($4.4 billion).

O’Leary is also slashing costs by deferring capital investments, suspending share buybacks and cutting management pay, and plans to eliminate 3,000 pilot, cabin crew and office jobs, with remaining staff taking a 20% pay cut.

Costs at the Ryanair’s Vienna-based Lauda unit, which the company acquired, are still ahead of the rest of the group and with Lufthansa’s Austrian unit set to receive about 800 million euros in support the business’s future is in doubt, according to the statement. The base will be closed at the end of this month with more than 300 job losses if costs cuts aren’t achieved, it said.

Ryanair reported a profit of 1 billion euros for fiscal 2020, within its guided range of 950 million euros to 1.05 billion euros. The net figure was dragged down by 353 million-euro charge against losses from jet-fuel hedges.

