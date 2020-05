(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc said it would appeal Germany’s plan to bail-out Lufthansa, saying that it would distort the market and “further strengthen Lufthansa’s monopoly like grip on the German air travel market.”

Ryanair comments in emailed statement

“Whenever there is a crisis, Lufthansa’s first reflex is to put its hand in the German government’s pocket,” Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s CEO says in statement

Ryanair says state-aid will distort market, allow Lufthansa to engage in “below cost selling”

