Ryanair Holdings Plc is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange in the latest setback to the U.K.’s stock market arising from Brexit.

The Irish discount carrier cited compliance headaches tied to Britain’s exit from the European Union as it weighs joining a growing list of firms that are disappearing from the bourse.

Dublin-based Ryanair is required to be EU-owned and controlled, Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said in an interview. U.K. nationals aren’t counted as EU-based anymore, leaving the company with just over one-third of its shares held by members of the bloc, he said. The carrier will retain its main listing in the Irish capital.

“It’s an inevitable consequence of Brexit,” O’Leary said, adding that he expects the exit to take place within six months. “We must be EU-owned and controlled, and delisting from London is a reasonably small initiative in that strategy.”

Brexit Impact

Ryanair may be the first major company to explicitly cite Brexit in pursuing a delisting, but the divorce has already put pressure on the LSE.

With U.K. equities trading at a discount to global indexes, London’s stock market is shrinking at one of the fastest paces among global listing centers. Cheap valuations have unleashed a flood of buybacks by U.K. companies and encouraged a wave of acquisitions by foreign buyers and well-funded private equity houses.

Even as the U.K. government pursues wide-ranging changes to London listing rules to lure more issuers to the City, big-name companies are leaving the market.

In August, the U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index lost BHP Group, its second-biggest stock by market value. The mining giant is moving to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation two decades ago.

Brexit has also prompted British firms such as commercial landlord Hammerson Plc and warehouse group Segro Plc to seek secondary listings on continental European exchanges to maintain access to the wider market.

More Forced Sales?

Ryanair shares fell as much as 4.5% after the announcement, which came along with second-quarter results that missed estimates. The stock traded 0.4% higher by 10:12 a.m.

The airline will continue to be listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange in Dublin, with its American depositary receipts traded on Nasdaq. Less than 10% of the carrier’s shares are now traded through London, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said in a separate interview.

Ryanair has already restricted British shareholders, banning non-EU citizens from buying its ordinary shares and eliminating their voting rights as the breakup took effect at the start of this year. In September, it forced the sale of 1 million shares purchased since the breakup out of compliance with its ownership rules.

More forced sales are possible, O’Leary said, as the company works up toward at least 50% EU ownership.

Still, analysts don’t expect Ryanair’s decision to inspire a flood of delistings by competitors. IAG SA, domiciled in Spain, U.K. discounter EasyJet Plc and Hungary’s Wizz Air Holdings Plc all are listed in the U.K.

Alex Irving, an analyst at Bernstein, said he “can’t see the three airlines that have a primary listing in London changing. The circumstances are very different.”

