Ryanair Holdings Plc: The low-cost carrier saw it’s June passengers number grow to 15.9 million, up 3.2% against May and an increase of 203% compared to June last year.

The data come as airports and airlines face a massive staffing shortage, with travelers in Europe hit hardest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: Eastern Europe’s biggest discounter reported an uptick of 5.4% in June passengers compared to the previous month.

Grafton Group Plc: The DIY retailer’s Chief Executive Officer Gavin Slark will be stepping down later this year after eleven years in the role.

The company will give its scheduled trading update on July 12

Outside The City

After a string of foreign summits, Boris Johnson is back in the UK — and under pressure to explain whether he ignored allegations of sexual misconduct against Chris Pincher before he named him as his political enforcer.

Meanwhile, the Resolution Foundation warned that the poorest families in the UK were left “brutally exposed” to the cost of living crunch after almost two decades of income stagnation.

In Case You Missed It

More UK firms than ever before are expecting to increase prices in the next three months, according to a survey that lays bare the perilous outlook for business.

And a £15 billion takeover approach led by KKR & Co. for the UK’s largest electricity distribution business collapsed, the Financial Times reported.

Looking Ahead

J Sainsbury Plc is set to report a trading update tomorrow with investors likely focusing on the supermarket's strategy to fight off cost inflation.

