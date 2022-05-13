(Bloomberg) -- Ryder System Inc. shares jumped after HG Vora Capital Management LLC offered to buy the trucking company in a deal valued at about $4.4 billion.

The hedge fund offered $86 in cash for each Ryder share it doesn’t already own, a 20% premium to Thursday’s closing price. “The purchase price is subject to revision if our due diligence supports a higher valuation,” the fund said. HG Vora Capital has a 9.9% stake in Ryder, according to the filing.

Shares of Miami-based Ryder surged to as high as $84.41, an 18% gain that marked the stock’s biggest jump since 2008. Trucking peer J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. also rose, climbing as much as 4.1%.

