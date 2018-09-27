S. Africa Is Said to Decide to Remove Gama as Transnet Head

(Bloomberg) -- Siyabonga Gama will be removed as chief executive officer of Transnet SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state-owned ports and rail company, two people familiar with the situation said.

The board of the company made the decision because of a breakdown of the relationship between them and the executive, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information has not been made public.

Molatwane Likhethe, Transnet’s spokesman, did not immediately respond to calls and mobile-phone text messages, while Nompumelelo Kunene, Transnet’s external communication officer, said a statement will be issued today, without giving further detail.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sam Mkokeli in Johannesburg at mmkokeli@bloomberg.net;Amogelang Mbatha in Johannesburg at ambatha@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Antony Sguazzin at asguazzin@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.