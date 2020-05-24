(Bloomberg) -- The lockdown of the South African economy means that policy measures announced by the central bank have not filtered through yet, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

The Reserve Bank has cut its repurchase rate by 275 basis points this year, the fifth-biggest downward move by global central banks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, taking it to 3.75%. That’s the lowest level since this benchmark was introduced in 1998.

Kganyago’s comments came just before a scheduled speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he is expected to give an update on the relaxing of lockdown measures. The government imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world from March 27. That shuttered all activity except essential services for five weeks, and was only partly eased from May 1.

“Our adjustment of the repo rate benefits borrowers; if you don’t have debt, you’re not going to benefit from an adjustment in the repo rate,”Kganyago said in a webinar on Sunday. “We can go via-via and say that it stimulates demand and then because it stimulates demand more goods are produced and so forth but if you providing this and the economy is locked down, you don’t see the effect of it.”

The Reserve Bank has relaxed accounting and capital rules to release additional money for lending and more than doubled its holdings of South African government debt, helping to bring down borrowing costs in the domestic market.

The economy is now projected to contract 8.5% this year due to the virus and the lockdown, Sim Tshabalala, chief executive officer of Standard Bank Group, said on the same webinar. South African lenders’ revenue will decline and bad debts will increase, he said.

“A large proportion of our customers have not been paying their debts as before due,” Tshabalala said. “Naturally that’s because they are no longer working. Small-to-medium enterprises are closed so they are unable to pay and even some corporates are finding themselves in some difficulties.”

