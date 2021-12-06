1h ago
S. Africa Medical Research Council Can’t Access Vaccination Data
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The South African Medical Research Council said it cannot access the country’s Covid-19 vaccination data and it is working to amend a data sharing agreement with the Department of Health.
The inability to access the data may impinge on the organization’s ability to determine the impact of the omicron variant on mortality, it said in a statement on Monday.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
