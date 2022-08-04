(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s health products regulator reported the first death that has been tied to the taking of a Covid-19 vaccine, saying that the patient had had a Johnson & Johnson shot administered.

In total 6,200 adverse reactions to vaccines have been reported, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said on Thursday.

A third of the population, or 20.27 million people, have been vaccinated in South Africa with 7.78 million of those having taken a J&J shot, according to government statistics. The rest took the inoculation made by Pfizer Inc.

(Adds details on adverse reactions in second paragraph, vaccine statistics in last)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.