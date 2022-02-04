(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines Ltd. has made a messenger ribonucleic acid or mRNA, Covid-19 vaccine similar to that made by Moderna Inc., a South African government official said.

The vaccine has been made in small amounts, Nicholas Crisp, deputy director general in South Africa’s Department of Health, said on an online press conference on Friday.

Afrigen is part of the World Health Organization’s mRNA technology transfer hub in Cape Town.

