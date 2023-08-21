(Bloomberg) -- The South African Reserve Bank has concluded a year-long investigation into whether or not Ramaphosa broke the law when he kept foreign currency at his game farm. The money, which was stored in a sofa, was later stolen.

“On the facts available to it, the SARB finds that there was no perfected transaction and thus the SARB cannot conclude that there was any contravention of the Exchange Control Regulations by Ntaba Nyoni Estates CC or for that matter by the President,” the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The governor will give Parliament “feedback within the applicable legal constraints,” the central bank said.

Numerous investigations into the theft scandal began after former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, opened a case of money laundering, fraud and corruption against Ramaphosa. The president was cleared by the South African Revenue Service and the grafts ombudsman, known as the Public Protector.

