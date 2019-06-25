(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned arms manufacturer Denel SOC Ltd. said employees will only receive 85% of their salaries this month due to liquidity challenges.

“The shareholder, the board and management are continuously working to find sustainable solutions to the liquidity crisis facing Denel,” the Pretoria-based company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “Government is cognizant of the fact that Denel is highly leveraged and in need of additional liquidity to rebuild the business.”

Denel has more than 3 billion rand ($209 million) owing in principle and interest on its debt this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It is among several cash-strapped South African state-owned companies linked to corruption during the presidency of Jacob Zuma, including deals involving the Gupta family, who were friends with Zuma. All deny wrongdoing.

