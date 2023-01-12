(Bloomberg) -- South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana criticized the operational performance of the national power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and said the country’s energy minister needs to act urgently to procure more electricity generation.

Power supplies from all technologies including nuclear should be considered as security of supply needs to be prioritized, he said in an interview in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Eskom is currently subjecting South Africans to as much as 10 hours of power cuts a day, or so-called stage 6 power cuts, with about half of its generating capacity offline, a situation Godongwana said is “inexplicable.”

