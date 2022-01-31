(Bloomberg) -- South African opposition politician Herman Mashaba will resign as a member of the Johannesburg city council to focus on taking on the ruling African National Congress in the 2024 national elections.

Mashaba planned resignation was announced in an emailed statement Monday and will be effective from Feb. 28, less then four months after his party, ActionSA, helped the Democratic Alliance wrest control of the nation’s richest city from the ANC in municipal elections in November.

The cosmetics entrepreneur was mayor of Johannesburg from August 2016 to November 2019 when he was a DA member. He quit as mayor and left the DA after falling out with its national leadership.

