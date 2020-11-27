(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s main stock benchmark index extends gains for a second day, rises as much as 0.4% to the highest intraday level since Feb. 20, as banks and diversified miners rally.

FTSE/JSE Africa All Share index is up 0.2% by 9:40 a.m. in Johannesburg. Friday’s advance lifts the index’s weekly gain to 2.5%

Global stocks are ending the week in a cautious fashion as investors assess valuations following a rapid rise in equities this month and the enduring pandemic in parts of Europe and the U.S. Oil retreated amid rising tensions within OPEC+ members. Volumes may be lower than average on Friday with reduced trading hours for U.S. stocks and bonds.

Index for bank stocks extends gains for a second day, up 1% as FirstRand Ltd. says it experienced a better-than-anticipated recovery in the past four months FirstRand +2.2% to the highest intraday level in more than two weeks. Standard Bank Group Ltd. +0.8%, Absa Group Ltd. +0.6%, Investec Plc +1.4%, Nedbank Group Ltd. +1.4%

Naspers Ltd., with an index weighting of 19%, gains for a second day, up 0.3% as partly-owned Tencent Holdings Ltd. gains in Hong Kong

Gauge for basic resource stocks rises for a sixth day, the longest winning streak since Dec. 17, as gains in diversified minerscounters weakness in gold and platinum companies BHP Group Plc +0.6%, Anglo American Plc +0.5%, African Rainbow Minerals +2.2%, Exxaro Resources Ltd. +0.7%, Glencore Plc +0.7% Sub-index for gold stocks drops 1% as bullion prices retreat NOTE: Gold Set For Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since June on Vaccine AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. +1.4%, Gold Fields Ltd. -1.3%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. -1.1%, DRDGold Ltd. -1.8%, Pan African Resources Plc -2.6% Sub-index for platinum companies -1.2% Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. -1.5%, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. -1.6%, Northam Platinum Ltd. -1.4%, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. -0.4%, Royal Bafokeng platinum Ltd. -0.8%

Foreigners remained net sellers of South African stocks for an ninth day Wednesday, disposing of 1.88 billion rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd.

JPMorgan Favors South African Domestics Over Gold, Tech Stocks

