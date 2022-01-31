S. Africa Says Emergency Power Now Likely by End of March 2023

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s energy department said a court challenge to a program to supply the country with 2,000 megawatts of power will likely lead to a seven[month delay in the provision of electricity.

The challenge, by a losing bidder in the program, was dismissed by a High Court judge on Sunday.

The provision of power is now likely by the end of March next year as opposed to an initial target of August this year, according to a statement from the department on Monday.

