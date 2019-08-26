(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s seizure of an Air Tanzania aircraft last week was linked to a land compensation claim that dates back to the 1980s, the East African nation’s government said.

The case doesn’t involve the airline and is part of a wider dispute between Tanzania and Hermanus Steyn, a South African investor, Hassan Abbasi, a spokesman for the Tanzanian government, said in a Twitter post. Lawyers are studying the South African court order that authorized the seizure before deciding how to respond, Abbasi said.

The state-owned airline launched its maiden flight to South Africa’s business capital Johannesburg in June to bolster relations between the two countries.

